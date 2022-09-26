Tehran summons UK, Norwegian envoys over deadly protests

The Iranian foreign ministry lodged a strong protest with the British government to the country’s ambassador over the move by UK-based Persian-language media to incite the unrest over the past days.

The ambassador was told that such moves represent interference in the domestic affairs of Iran and are considered action against its national sovereignty.

The Iranian foreign ministry also summoned the Norwegian ambassador, and slammed the “meddlesome” stance of the Norwegian parliament speaker toward the domestic developments of Iran.

The ministry lodged Tehran’s strong protest with Oslo over the parliament speaker’s “partial and false” comments on the recent unrest in Iran.

The ambassador was told that such “unconstructive” comments represent interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

The foreign ministry had earlier also summoned the Swedish charge d’ffaires over the dealy protests.

Dozens of people have been killed, including five pro-government Basij forces, after nearly a week of public outpouring of anger that was triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was taken to custody by the morality police over her ‘improper clothing’ more than a week ago and died, according to an official report, of a heart attack.