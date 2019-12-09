Tehran, Tbilisi Discuss Bilateral Relations

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Alexander Khvtisiashvili held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran on Sunday.
Mr. Khvtisiashvili, who is in Tehran to take part in the third round of political consultations between Iran and Georgia, held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif on Sunday evening.
In the meeting, the two sides talked about the current status of bilateral relations between the two neighbours, and discussed the ways to promote cooperation in various fields.