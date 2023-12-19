Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Tehran streets festive for Christmas preparations

By IFP Editorial Staff

Christmas is already in the air in the Iranian capital Tehran with Christians, mainly from the Armenian descent, are on a shopping spree to celebrate the birth of the Jesus Christ and the start of the New Year.

Christians buy pine trees, statuettes, and other symbols days ahead of the event from the shops mainly on Mirzaye Shirazi Street, in northern Tehran, where an old church is located nearby.

The atmosphere is doubly joyful in Iran as Christmas is almost concurrently celebrated with Yalda, the first night of the winter and the longest night of the year.

Under Iran’s Constitution, Christian Iranians are entitled to similar citizenship rights as other Iranians, can hold events marking their religious occasions, and vote to elect representative in the Iranian Parliament.

