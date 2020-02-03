Tehran Still Ready to Mend Ties with Riyadh Despite ‘Foolish’ Moves

“Apart from poor wisdom and sometimes lack of understanding on the part of some [Saudi] officials … we continue to insist on the stance we have adopted and believe is a principled one,” Mousavi told a press conference on Monday.

“We believe the only way for the region to get out of the crisis, of the tension, is cooperation among the states of the region, and the only disruptive factor is the foreigners’ interference,” he added.

“We continue to maintain and believe that Quds and the issue of Palestine are the Islamic world’s first issues, and if the Islamic states are divided, if they have misunderstandings, it is really worthwhile for them to set them aside for now or forever, on each and every level, and to stick to the top issue facing the Islamic world.”

He also expressed hope that Saudis will not repeat the “unity-breaking measures” like their recent refusal to issue visa for the Iranian delegation for attending the conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation” which has been held for the sake of unity among Islamic states.

“I am saying that the Islamic world, the Arab world will not have a better friend than the Islamic Republic of Iran, and I hope that a handful of states which think otherwise wake up and come to the same conclusion,” he added.