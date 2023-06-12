Tehran: Serious steps taken toward release of frozen Iran assets

Nasser Kanaani said in his weekly presser on Monday that Tehran is negotiating with relevant governments to that end.

The spokesman also added that Iran has never left the negotiating table in the talks for the removal of anti-Tehran sanctions within the framework of the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA.

He said Tehran is pursuing a policy of offsetting sanctions using the domestic potential and ties with friendly and neighboring countries. But he said the diplomatic process to end the sanctions has never come to a halt.

Kanaani added that Iran will base its stance on the actions of parties to the talks.

He also rejected reports of an interim deal with the US as media speculation.

The spokesman added that no framework other than the JCPOA is being considered and all reports on an interim deal are politicized and aimed at undermining the current talks.

Kanaani added talks with the US on a prisoner swap are also underway, adding that Iran is pursuing the negotiations through liaisons and with a humanitarian approach.

He said a prisoner swap will take place in the near future if the other side is serious.