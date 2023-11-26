Tehran prosecutor office files criminal case against Etemad newspaper for publishing confidential document

According to the prosecution’s declaration, Etemad newspaper, in an article released on 26 November 2023 unlawfully published the contents of a document deemed extremely sensitive.

In line with the press law governing such matters, the publication of this article prompted the filing of a criminal case against the newspaper.

The document seemed to be about a directive issued by the Ministry of Interior about the must-to-follow guidelines set out for those tasked with maintaining the hijab law in the country.

Etemad newspaper has yet to provide a statement or response regarding the filed case.