Iran FM strongly condemns Israel’s war on journalists in Gaza

“Over three months into the oppressive war against the resistant Gaza, 111 journalists and cameramen have been martyred; the shocking figure is unprecedented in history,” the minister wrote on X social media platform.

The Zionists are extremely scared of the awareness and judgment of the world, and this is the main reason for the criminal regime’s hatred and grudge towards media staff, he added.

Amirabdollahian paid tribute to “the lofty spirit of the martyrs of the media staff and offered his condolences to Wael al-Dahdouh, the Palestinian hero journalist.

Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief, al-Dahdouh, who lost his wife, 7-year-old daughter, and 15-year-old son in an Israeli airstrike in October, lost another child to an Israeli air raid over the weekend.

Al-Dahdouh’s 27-year-old son, al-Dahdouh, who was also a journalist at Al Jazeera, was killed Sunday while in a car returning from an assignment along with another colleague, Mustafa Thuraya.

This is the fourth immediate family member that Wael al-Dahdouh has lost, not including his grandchild and eight other relatives who were also killed in the October airstrike.