Stay of proceeding order granted to Iranian daily 

The order was issued by the Cultural and Media Court, which said a report run by the daily about a rise in the price of meat was not at contradiction with truth.

The media regulator of Iran whose task is to supervise the conduct of the press had suspended the Sazandegi Newspaper from working in accordance with the Press Law of Iran.

The media regulator said in its argument that it suspended the daily for spreading lies and causing worries among citizens.

The Iranian Judiciary’s news agency Mizan said the judge in charge of the case found no untrue points in Sazandegi’s report on the rising price of meat in Iran.