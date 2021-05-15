Tehran, Madrid Discuss Promotion of Business Exchanges

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held talks with Spain’s Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Maria Reyes Maroto, who also co-chairs the Iran-Spain Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed mutual cooperation in economic and trade areas.

During the discussions, Zarif touched upon the great potential in both countries for bilateral economic cooperation, especially in the domain of trade exchanges as well as collaboration in the areas of oil and gas, agriculture, tourism infrastructure as well as air and sea transportation.

He underlined the need to improve and upgrade relations in those domains by removing the existing barriers and setting objectives to reach a status proportionate to the potentialities of both sides.

The Spanish minister, in turn, highlighted the significance of Tehran-Madrid relations, saying Spain is interested in boosting economic and trade ties with Iran within the framework of a roadmap for bilateral cooperation.

She expressed hope that a new era of economic cooperation will begin when the coronavirus crisis ends.