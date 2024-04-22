Tehran, Islamabad open new chapter in relations with $10bn trade exchange deal goal

The development comes as Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari has invited his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi to visit Islamabad where the two sides will discuss a roadmap for expansion of commercial and trade ties.

During his two-day trip from Monday, the Iranian president will head a high-ranking delegation of foreign affairs, housing, roads and urban development, energy, culture, and oil ministers to discuss bilateral issues related to security, commerce, oil, gas, energy and economic development.

On the eve of his trip, President Raisi described the launch of an electricity exchange line between Iran and Pakistan as “a new manifestation of the cooperation between the two friendly and brotherly countries.”

He said the two countries already enjoy a high level of political, social, economic and cultural cooperation and the upcoming visit is set to further deepen the ties.

Despite stonewalling by the West, Iran and its eastern neighbor Pakistan have come a long way in launching major projects.

Last year, President Raisi met Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to inaugurate a border marketplace.