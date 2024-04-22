Monday, April 22, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveEconomyForeign PolicySelected

Tehran, Islamabad open new chapter in relations with $10bn trade exchange deal goal

By IFP Editorial Staff
Raisi and Sharif

Iran and Pakistan are set to deepen their strategic ties by setting a 10-billion-dollar objective in their trade exchange and investment, IRNA news agency reported.

The development comes as Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari has invited his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi to visit Islamabad where the two sides will discuss a roadmap for expansion of commercial and trade ties.

During his two-day trip from Monday, the Iranian president will head a high-ranking delegation of foreign affairs, housing, roads and urban development, energy, culture, and oil ministers to discuss bilateral issues related to security, commerce, oil, gas, energy and economic development.

On the eve of his trip, President Raisi described the launch of an electricity exchange line between Iran and Pakistan as “a new manifestation of the cooperation between the two friendly and brotherly countries.”

He said the two countries already enjoy a high level of political, social, economic and cultural cooperation and the upcoming visit is set to further deepen the ties.

Despite stonewalling by the West, Iran and its eastern neighbor Pakistan have come a long way in launching major projects.

Last year, President Raisi met Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to inaugurate a border marketplace.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks