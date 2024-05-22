Ayatollah Khamenei calls ties with Pakistan important, urges removal of obstacles

Ayatollah Khamenei added that good relations between brotherly countries are not always easy, and obstacles must be overcome and efforts must be made to seriously pursue cooperation in practice.

The Leader said for the Islamic Republic of Iran, relations with Pakistan are very important, and that Tehran views Islamabad as a brotherly nation.

Ayatollah Khamenei however noted that ties between the two side have experienced ups and downs in the past years, adding, “We believe there is a possibility of a resurgence of these relations under the new Pakistani government”.

The Leader underlined that Acting Iranian President Mohammad Mokhber will follow up the agreements Iran and Pakistan have signed before.

He further thanked Pakistan for extending its heartfelt sympathies over the passing of president Raisi and his entourage in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for his part expressed condolences on behalf of the government and people of his country on the tragic air accident.

He said the late president’s recent trip to Pakistan was very useful and laid the groundwork to further expanding of relations and future roadmap of ties between the two countries.

Sharif expressed hope that bilateral relations will improve in various fields.

Sharif, heading a Pakistani delegation, is in Tehran to attend memorial ceremony for the late Iranian president and his accompanying delegation.