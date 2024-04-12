Friday, April 12, 2024
Islamabad says ‘committed to expanding close cooperation’ with Tehran, urges intelligence collaboration

By IFP Editorial Staff

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari had a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday, saying Islamabad seeks to improve bilateral ties with Tehran in various areas including in intelligence sharing.

The phone conversation came days after terrorist attacks on Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan by a Pakistan-based terrorist group, which led to the death of several Iranian security forces as well militants.

The Pakistani president called for enhancing intelligence ties between the two countries to overcome the security challenges on both sides of the border.

He also sympathized with the families of the Iranian military advisors who were killed in Israeli missile strikes on Iran’s diplomatic mission in the Syrian capital Damascus earlier this month.

The two sides also discussed the latest regional developments, including Israel’s months-long aggression against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and called for an immediate ceasefire there to stop the Israeli genocide of the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Zardari congratulated the Iranian government and nation on Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

He also invited President Raisi to visit Pakistan.

