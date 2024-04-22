Iranian president in Pakistan to enhance all-out ties

President Raisi, who traveled to the neighboring country upon an invitation by his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari, was welcomed by the country’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

The Iranian president said the two countries were “more than merely neighbors,” adding both sides need to implement the potentials to further boost their ties in order to meet their interests.

He said, “Although the strengthening of the Iran-Pakistan relations is not desired by some foreigners, considering the diverse, numerous and mutually existing capacities of the two Islamic countries, their relations should be further expanded in order to secure the interests of the two nations.”

Meanwhile, the Iranian president held a press conference with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where he welcomed Raisi in Iran’s official language Persian.

Raisi told the media that the Political interactions between Iran and Pakistan have been below expectations, “So we have decided to improve the relations in the political, economic and commercial, cultural fields at all levels.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistani premier said he was pleased to meet the first high-ranking foreign official since the new administration took office in the country in February.

Both sides called on the international community, especially the Muslim world, to stand up for the people of Gaza amid the months-long Israeli carnage in the besieged Palestinian enclave.