Visiting Iranian president pays homage to Allama Iqbal in Pakistan’s Lahore

Upon arrival in the provincial capital, he was greeted by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and a host of government officials.

President Raisi put a wreath in the tomb of Allama Iqbal, known as Iqbal Lahori in Iran, and offered prayers to the Pakistani intellectual, who passed away in 1938.

During his itinerary in the city, he also visited the Badshahi Mosque as well as educational institutions for meetings with scientific and cultural elites.

The Iranian president, leading a ranking delegation of ministers, arrived in Pakistan on Monday for talks and agreements on expansion of bilateral ties with the neighboring country in several areas.

Below are some of the pictures of the Iranian president’s visit to Lahore, in Punjab province.