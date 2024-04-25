Thursday, April 25, 2024
Iranian president hails achievements in two-nation South Asia trip

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ebrahim Raisi

The Iranian president, fresh from a trip to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, said on Thursday that the agreements and projects in both countries were a success.

Summing up the achievements of the tour upon his arrival at Tehran, Ebrahim Raisi said the landmark deal in Pakistan was an agreement to increase the commercial bilateral ties to $10 billion annually.

In Sri Lanka, he said, the inauguration of a major hydropower multipurpose project is expected to set the stage for greater cooperation between the two countries.

Preside Raisi stressed, “The tour at the current stage can be a positive step towards the development of political, cultural, economic, commercial, scientific and technological relations with neighboring and independent countries.”

He reiterated that Ian’s policy is to advance its ties with Asian countries and boost its bilateral, regional, and international cooperation, including with Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Iranian president, accompanied by a delegation of ministers, embarked on a three-day official visit to Islamabad on April 22, followed by a visit to Sri Lanka, in order to forge stronger ties with both countries.

