Sunday, May 14, 2023
Tehran summons Iraqi envoy over anti-Iran terror activities in Kurdish region

By IFP Editorial Staff
The Iranian Foreign Ministry

Tehran has summoned the Iraqi ambassador to criticize Baghdad for inviting elements of separatist anti-Iran terror groups to an official meeting in the Arab country’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Addressing reports, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Tehran’s “strong protest” was relayed to the Iraqi diplomat over the presence of separatist terrorists at the official meeting and the continuation of anti-Iran activities in the Kurdistan region.

The ambassador was told that such measures run counter to a security agreement recently reached between the two neighboring countries, Kanaani added.

The separatist terrorists operating in Iraqi Kurdistan have long been sowing insecurity in the country’s western regions.

Iranian military forces have on several occasions conducted raids on the terror bases in Iraqi Kurdistan, as many warnings for the local officials to contain the terrorist outfits fell on deaf ears.

The Iraq-based terrorists were also found by intelligence bodies to have played a significant role in fueling a wave of unrest and deadly riots that broke out in Iran in September 2022 and continued to plague the country for months.

