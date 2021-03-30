Tehran, Dushanbe Discuss Cooperation on Afghanistan Peace

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin discussed the latest status of bilateral relations as well as mutual cooperation on Afghanistan.

In the Tuesday meeting, the Iranian top diplomat described his earlier talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon as fruitful, expressing Tehran’s readiness to further expand relations with Dushanbe.

The Tajik foreign minister, in turn, said the common culture and history that Iran, Tajikistan and Afghanistan share are an invaluable asset for all three countries.

He said his country was prepared to build trilateral economic infrastructure to, among other things, boost road and rail transport capacity between the three countries.