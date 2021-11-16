Tehran, Baku discuss ways of resolving road transportation problems

The joint commission of Iran and the republic of Azerbaijan has held its first meeting in Baku with the aim of facilitating road transportation.

The Iranian delegation headed by Javad Hedayati, Director General of the Transit Department of Iran’s Roads and Transportation Organization, and Azeri officials are exploring ways of expanding cooperation in road transportation.

At the meeting, Hedayati highlighted the importance of the meeting, saying the negotiators hold discussions about obstacles to developing trade relations and road transportation and will also explore ways of boosting transportation ties between Tehran and Baku.

Hedayati added that the two sides intend to design new mechanisms and initiatives in order to define roads in a targeted way, facilitate road transportation, especially along border routes through reduction of transportation costs, and expand transit along the north-south corridor. The Azeri official for road transportation affairs for his part stressed the need to increase transportation cooperation between the two countries.

Anar Rezayev said age-old relations between Tehran and Baku pave the way for cooperation in different areas. Rezayev expressed confidence that Iran and Azerbaijan will use the existing potentials to boost cooperation in road transportation.

The Azeri official also noted that all problems are resolvable.