Tehran, Baghdad Stress Regional Cooperation to Counter Terrorism

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has met with Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji in Baghdad.

In the Tuesday meeting, Zarif said Tehran-Baghdad relations in bilateral and regional domains are significant and will benefit regional stability and security.

During the talks, the Iraqi side noted he was pleased over the outcome of talks between Zarif and Iraqi officials, and stressed the need for Tehran-Baghdad consultations to continue.

Among other issues discussed were the threat of terrorism in the region and the need for regional cooperation to counter it, the necessity of the implementation of the Iraqi parliament’s legislation on the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq, and Iran’s continued support for Iraq.