Tehran: Azeri nationals do not need visa to visit Iran  

The Iranian Embassy in Baku said all the land and air borders of Iran are open to Azeri brothers and sisters and that they do not need to obtain visa to travel to Iran. This comes as Baku stopped issuing visas to Iranian citizens on their arrival at its airport from June 23.

As of the date, Iranian nationals who want to travel to the Republic of Azerbaijan need to visit the Azeri diplomatic missions in Iran to get their visas or apply for them on ww.mfa.gov.az, which is a website launched by the Azeri Ministry of Foreign Affairs for this purpose.

Relations between Tehran and Baku soured several months ago after a man attacked the Azeri Embassy in Tehran, killing an embassy staff.

Iran arrested the attacker, saying the man did the attack on a personal motive. Other developments also increased tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan including Baku’s push to carve out a chunk of land for its Zangezur route that would obliterate Iran’s border with Armenia.

Tehran has objected to this plan, vowing to not allow any change in the region’s geopolitical map.