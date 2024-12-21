Media WireMiddle East

Tehran condemns assassination of embassy staffer in Damascus

By IFP Media Wire
Iranian Foreign Ministry

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the assassination of a local staff member of Tehran’s embassy in Damascus, Syria.

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei expressed his condolences to the family of Seyed Davoud Bitaraf, a local staffer of Iran’s embassy in Syria who was martyred after his vehicle was shot by “terrorist elements” in Damascus on December 15.

The spokesman strongly condemned the “criminal measure”, adding the body of Bitaraf has been found, identified and transferred to Iran in recent days.

Baqaei also reminded Syria’s transition government of its responsibility to identify and punish the perpetrators of the crime, saying, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pursuing the matter seriously through various diplomatic and international channels in the appropriate manner.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks