Wednesday, May 8, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveIncidentsSelected

Teacher saves kids amid flood in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Flood

A video has gone viral showing an Iranian teacher endangering his life to help students cross the path of a flood to safety in Kouhrang in western Iran.

The self-sacrificing teacher has been identified as Farid Mahmoudi.

Kouhrang is a city in Chahar Mahal and Bakhtiari Province where downpours have been huge over the past months.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks