Teacher saves kids amid flood in Iran

The self-sacrificing teacher has been identified as Farid Mahmoudi.
Kouhrang is a city in Chahar Mahal and Bakhtiari Province where downpours have been huge over the past months.
A video has gone viral showing an Iranian teacher endangering his life to help students cross the path of a flood to safety in Kouhrang in western Iran.
