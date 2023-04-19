Talks proceeding between Iran, IAEA: Iranian nuclear chief

Mohammad Eslami told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that negotiations were progressing and that “technical and expert delegations are going back and forth between Iran and the Agency everyday and are in contact,” referring to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“We will report on the results of the work (the negotiations) in due time,” Eslami said.

He then shifted to the development of radiopharmaceuticals inside Iran and said 67 such medicinal items were in distribution at 210 medical centers and hospitals across the country.

Eslami said one million cancer patients had used radiopharmaceuticals in Iran, and that work was underway to increase that capacity.

Two new radiopharmaceuticals were being developed in the current year, he said, adding that all such medication was being produced domestically.