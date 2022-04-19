Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Taliban spokesman: Foreign Ministry delegation to visit Tehran soon

By IFP Editorial Staff
Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi
The Taliban delegation led by Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister, front, at Esenboga Airport, arrive in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. A high-level delegation of Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers has arrived in Turkey for talks with Turkish officials, the Foreign Ministry announced Thursday. The meetings in the capital of Ankara would be first between the Taliban and senior Turkish government officials after the group seized control of Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)
A Taliban spokesman says a delegation from the ruling Afghan foreign ministry will visit Tehran in the near future.

The group’s deputy Spokesman Anamollah Samangani, in a tweet, said Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and his accompanying delegation will discuss the situation of Afghan migrants and prisoners in Iran.

Samangani added that Muttaqi held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Monday, during which both sides agreed that Iran and Afghanistan will not allow biased groups to drive a wedge between the people of the two countries through propaganda, preaching hate and pessimism.

It follows the recent attacks on the venues of Iran’s embassy and consulate general in Kabul and Herat by mobs.

During the phone call, Muttaqi told Amir Abdollahian that the Taliban will ensure security of Iranian diplomats and diplomatic missions and will spare no effort to alleviate Tehran’s concerns about the security of its missions.

The Taliban official also thanked Iran for hosting Afghan refugees under difficult conditions and reiterated Afghanistan’s will to expand relations and cooperation with Iran.

