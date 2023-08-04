Taliban shut down Iranian charity organization’s offices

In a tweet, the deputy of the Iranian president’s special envoy for Afghanistan demanded that the Taliban clearly announce the reason for closing the offices of the Iranian charity organization in those cities.

A local source says the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation’s office in Kabul were shut down nearly a month ago and those in Mazar-e-Sharif and Herat were closed on Monday, July 31.

The Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation is an Iranian charitable organization, founded in March 1979 to provide support to the poor families inside and outside Iran. It has branches in countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan republic and Iraq.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021 amid the withdrawal of US forces from the country. They returned to power some 20 years after their overthrow by the US in 2001 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the same year.