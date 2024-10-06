Iranian daily urges Pres. Pezeshkian to counter Taliban influence in Iran

The Jomhouri Eslami newspaper accused Taliban sympathizers of falsely portraying the group’s opponents as warmongers, suggesting that this narrative is part of a larger conspiracy aimed at backing the Taliban.

The report highlighted the Taliban’s refusal to meet its legal obligations regarding Iran’s water rights from the Helmand River, its disrespect toward Iran’s national anthem, its hostility toward Persian speakers, and the erasure of Persian from Afghan universities and other educational institutions.

Additionally, according to the daily, the closure of Iranian relief centers and charities, along with terror attacks and unrest orchestrated by Taliban agents within Iran, all suggest that the group is pursuing a colonialist agenda under U.S. influence, aimed at increasing pressure on Iran.

The newspaper also points to the existence of “factions within Iran that share interests with the Taliban”, accusing them of supporting the group to protect their own illegitimate gains.

It urges President Pezeshkian to establish a robust mechanism to deal with unauthorized Afghan nationals, particularly Taliban members who have been deliberately sent to Iran.

The newspaper further calls for the immediate and uncompromising expulsion of illegal and undocumented Afghan individuals and the dismantling of domestic “networks that enable the Taliban’s growing influence in the country.”

The Iranian government has yet to comment on the report.