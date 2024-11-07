Ex-Iranian MP: Trump’s election similar to Taliban return to power

In an interview with Entekhab news outlet, Heshamatollah Falahatpisheh noted that Trump’s re-emergence could bring not only old ambitions but new strategies to pursue familiar objectives.

He said Tump is expected to open with a diplomatic door to Iran, signaling apparent readiness for dialogue.

The former Iranian lawmaker added: “However, this gesture would likely coincide with an intensified maximum pressure policy aimed at further isolating Tehran economically and politically.”

Falahatpisheh emphasized that under Trump, Iran’s regional and global maneuverability could face significant limitations, as the divide between Republicans and Democrats on foreign policy has grown more pronounced, especially since the 2015 nuclear deal.

He warned that influential anti-Iran factions within the U.S. Congress, bolstered by figures like former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, could drive forward a twelve-point agenda designed to impose new constraints on Iran’s activities and alliances.

Falahatpisheh urged Iran’s leadership to prevent foreign powers, particularly China and Russia, from using Iran-U.S. tensions to advance their own interests.

He highlighted past collaboration between Trump and these nations to restrict Iran’s oil exports. Moreover, he advised Iranian policymakers to capitalize on potential rifts between the U.S. and Europe, warning the current Iranian administration against repeating mistakes that previously squandered valuable diplomatic opportunities.