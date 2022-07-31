Sunday, July 31, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyEnvironment

Taliban say Iran will receive water right from Helmand River

By IFP Editorial Staff
Helmand river

A Taliban official who serves as the Afghanistan's energy and water ministry’s spokesman has said Iran will receive its water right from Helmand River under the 1972 agreement between the two countries.

Akhtar Mohammad Nosrat said as per the agreement, under normal circumstances, Iran receives 22 cubic meters of water per second.

He added as a good neighborliness jesture, 4 cubic meters per second will also be added to the mentioned figure.

Mohammad Nosrat said that this practice will continue but in the event of a drought, Iran will receive less water from Helmand River.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi recently said the Islamic Republic will not relinquish its right to the water from Helmand.

Following the statement, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian spoke with his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Motaqqi.

Amirabdollahian expressed hope that the Taliban would remove artificial obstacles in the way of water flowing toward Iran.

He warned the Taliban that cooperation between the two sides would be adversely affected if this problem was not resolved.

Tehran has on several occasions said the the Taliban have violated the 1972 agreement. The Taliban deny this.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks