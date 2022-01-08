Saturday, January 8, 2022
Tajik president calls for closer all-out cooperation with Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
President of the Tajikistan Republic Emomali Rahmon has, in a message, congratulated his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on the anniversary of the establishment of Tehran-Dushanbe diplomatic relations.

In his message, the Tajik president said the two countries can further enhance bilateral ties with firm resolve as well as sincere and joint efforts in order to serve both nations’ interests.

Rahmon said the two countries have, over the past three decades, constantly adopted practical measures in order to further upgrade constructive relations and develop new ways of consolidating all-out cooperation.

He said Tajikistan has always favored the ever-increasing expansion of bilateral relations on different fronts via mutual understanding, collaboration and trust as well as launching proper programs and moves to achieve those objectives.

