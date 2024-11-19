Syrian FM: We support Iran’s right to self-defense

He condemned Israel’s recent attack on Iran’s consular building in Damascus, labeling it an assault on Iranian sovereignty, and called for an unconditional end to Israeli aggression.

Sabbagh criticized escalating Israeli tensions as part of a longstanding American-Zionist agenda to redraw the map of the Middle East.

He emphasized the necessity of ending Israeli occupation, including in Syria’s Golan Heights, declaring that peace is unattainable as long as these regions remain occupied.

On bilateral relations, Sabbagh expressed satisfaction with progress made, including the establishment of the High Joint Commission and plans for the upcoming Iran-Syria Joint Economic Commission meeting to strengthen economic ties.

He also discussed joint strategies to counter sanctions, emphasizing the need for mechanisms to mitigate their harmful effects.

Sabbagh highlighted the ongoing fight against terrorism, saying the U.S. and Israel are bolstering terrorist groups in Syria as tools to further their geopolitical goals.

Despite progress in reclaiming territories since 2011, he noted challenges in northern and western Syria. He concluded by urging greater regional cooperation to counter foreign interventions undermining Syria’s sovereignty.