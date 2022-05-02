Swedish envoy recalled to Iran foreign ministry

Hamid Nouri a retired employee of the Iranian judiciary is being tried in Sweden for involvement in the trial of the members of the Mujahedin Khalq terrorist group in the 1980s. His accusers claim he was involved in the execution of the group’s members back then. Nouri vehemently denies such claims.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s director general for west European affairs, on Sunday summoned Mattias Lentz, Swedish ambassador to Tehran, to convey the Islamic Republic’s strong protest at the “baseless and false allegations levelled by the Swedish prosecutor against Iran during his comments.”

The Foreign Ministry’s official described the court proceedings and detention of Nouri as completely “illegal and under the influence of baseless and false moves and claims of the terrorist group of MKO” and also condemned the hostile propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also called for an end to the “political show trial at the Swedish court and demanded the release of Mr. Nouri, the Iranian citizen incarcerated in the country.”

The Swedish ambassador said he will convey the Islamic Republic ‘s protest to his country’s Foreign Ministry officials.