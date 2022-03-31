Storm rips through Tehran, injures 9

The head of Tehran’s Crisis Prevention and Control Organization said unfortunately, the Iranian meteorological organization’s warning was not commensurate with the storm.

Some of the injuries happened in Tehran’s Water and Fire Park as a result of an incident caused by the storm. It also knocked down 119 trees.

The head of Tehran’s Crisis Prevention and Control Organization had urged all residents of the city to go home soon, avoid parking their cars near masts or half-made buildings and collecting their vases on terraces.

The storm started in Hashtgerd, a suburb of the city of Karaj, while moving at a speed of 110 kilometers oer hour. When it hit Tehran, it was travelling at a speed of 100 kilometers oer hour.