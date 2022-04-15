‘Stabbing attack in Mashhad enemy plot to divide Iran, Afghanistan’

Ayatollah Ahmad Alamolhoda, the Friday prayers leader of Mashhad, said on Friday that in the terrorist attack, the hegemonic system had one of its agents attack the three Shia clerics in the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH) in Mashhad and had its footage circulated on social media so that terrorism would be shown as a source of discord between the Iranian and Afghan nations.

“But, the truth of the matter is that Iranians are mixed with their Afghan brothers and sisters by blood, and this noble union will never be harmed by such conspiracies,” he added.

Ayatollah Alamolhoda said Afghans fought alongside Iranians against the former Pahlavi regime in Iran, in the Iran-Iraq War, and in the fight against Takfiri terrorism.

“The enemy seeks to destroy the oneness between the two nations (of Iran and Afghanistan) so that it can escape the predicament that that unison has caused,” he said, calling Afghan refugees “partners in the life of the Iranian nation.”

An assailant attacked three clerics at a courtyard of the holy shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad on April 5. The attacker was identified as an Afghan national who was under the influence of Takfiri ideology