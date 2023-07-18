Spox: Raisi tasked police, Judiciary to address violations of hijab rules

“In the face of social norm-breakings, the president has repeatedly urged people and executive authorities to pay attention to the necessity of adhering to the law,” said Ali Bahadori Jahromi in a tweet.

The comments come amid criticism of the re-launch of patrols by the so-called morality police to enforce the country’s mandatory hijab rules.

The patrols had been suspended following the protests and riots that broke out in the country in September last year in the wake of the death of a young woman in the custody of the same police force.

Observers have warned that the move could lead to a new wave of unrest and tensions in the country.

Under the Iranian laws, observing the Islamic hijab in public is mandatory in the country.