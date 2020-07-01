Spokesman Condemns US Envoy’s Comments on Military Action against Iran

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has roundly condemned the threatening remarks made by US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook that the military option against Tehran is always on the table.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry spokesman categorically condemned and slammed as “groundless and worthless” the comments from US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, denouncing the American official’s divisive mission to the regional countries and his threats against Iran.

“Alongside the desperate attempts at unfounded justification of subject of the arms embargo extension, Brian Hook is talking of military option against Iran, a moulded option that has been collecting dust for years on the table of the delusional American presidents,” he added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled policy in the military sector is absolutely clear and the nature of this program is totally defensive,” Mousavi underlined.

“The real threat to the region is the destructive and destabilizing presence of the US, transforming the region into military bases, preventing progress and development of the region with the aim of creating division, and fomenting fear for the easy sale of products of the military industries of that country (the US),” the Iranian spokesperson added.

“As long as the US officials talk about the military option against the Iranian nation being on the table, although in vain, and delay their withdrawal from the region, the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no legitimate efforts to strengthen its military power with reliance on domestic capabilities, and considers this as its inalienable right to defend the national interests of Iranians,” Mousavi stressed.

“Brian Hook has held consultations about the arms embargo on Iran while his country and a number of its allies are in possession of hundreds of nuclear bombs and other weapons of mass destruction, and, at the same time, are not cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency and other international institutions at all, and the Agency (IAEA) is not conducting any inspection of their nuclear facilities either,” he deplored.

“What is worse is that the US has practically turned the region into a powder keg with the mass sale of advanced arms and equipment to these countries, as much of these weapons are still being employed against the oppressed and defenceless people of Yemen, Palestine, Iraq, Syria and other regional nations,” the Iranian diplomat stated.

“Ensuring the security of region in the hands of the regional countries is the principled and invariable policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Mousavi concluded.