Special Ramadan Traditions Practiced in Iran’s Hamadan Province

The holy month of Ramadan is coupled with special customs and traditions in towns and villages in the central Iranian province of Hamadan.

As in all other Iranian cities, people in Hamadan not only observe the general traditions of Ramadan, but have their own unique rituals as well. One of the Ramadan customs specific to Hamadan is “Kolookhandazan” where people cook a special meal on the eve of Ramadan and set a table for the needy and indigent.

Another ancient Ramadan tradition observed in Hamedan and, of course, in some other areas like Azarbaijan, is one called the “bag of blessings” or “bag sewing” custom. This tradition in practiced on the 27th day of Ramadan. On this day, fasting women sew a bag of money after going to the mosque and saying their noon prayers. People of Hamadan believe any person who throws money into this bag, God will give him or her great wealth. Then they distribute the bags among family members and others.

Common Ramadan Meal in Hamadan

In addition to practicing their special traditions, people in Hamadan also cook special meals in the holy month of Ramadan.

“As Hamadan has a cold and mountainous climate, farmers mostly grow wheat and pulses there; so, common meals in this region is broth,” says an anthropology expert.

Depending on which season the holy month of Ramadan falls on, she says, people cook the food which is commonly served in that particular season.

In addition, people tend to cook more local bread and home-made cookies in Ramadan.

The Komaj bread is one of the most famous and popular types of cookies made in Hamadan province. Its ingredients include flour, water, eggs, liquid cooking oil, dough, sugar, salt, walnut, butter, cinnamon powder, milk and sesame.

Another cookie made in Hamadan is Angoshtpich, which is one of the ancient types of cookie make in this province. This cookie dates back more than a century. This delicious local food is usually made in Ramadan and served among family members. Its ingredients include sugar, rose water, egg white, citric acid and water, among other things.

The Halvazardeh pudding is another unique traditional food of Hamadan. It is a tasty dessert specifically cooked in Ramadan. It is very nutritious and very good for those who fast. Ingredients used to cook this pudding include egg yolk, flour, rose water, saffron and oil.

All these cookies and puddings of Hamadan have been registered nationally.