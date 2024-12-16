Iranian official do not rule out issuing a death sentence for Netanyahu over Gaza war crimes

“In my opinion, this is not impossible. It is possible if efforts are made,” Kazem Gharibabadi said in an interview with Khamenei.ir published on Sunday.

He pointed to the lack of a fair court to investigate the crimes of the Israeli regime and its criminal officials and added that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has only issued an arrest warrant which is the most basic action of a judicial authority.

He said two or three countries which support the Palestinian people and oppose Israel’s crimes can come together and form a “joint court” that issues death sentence for the regime’s officials.

“We should try to see if it is possible to form a court consisting of two or three like-minded countries that support the Palestinian people. Within the framework of that court, it will be possible to issue such rulings [death sentence],” Gharibabadi emphasized.

However, he added, it should be noted to what extent this ruling can be enforced and what will be the guarantee of its implementation.

In November, the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I issued warrants of arrest for Netanyahu and his former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant “for crimes against humanity and war crimes” committed from at least October 8, 2023 until at least May 20, 2024, the day the Prosecution filed the applications for warrants of arrest.

It is the first instance in the court’s 22-year history it has issued arrest warrants for Western-allied senior officials.

Gharibabadi said before the ICC ruling, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague issued a ruling regarding a case brought by South Africa under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide with the support of some other countries, which was another condemnation of the Israeli regime and its crimes.

South Africa had initially filed the genocide case against the Israeli regime at the ICJ in late 2023, weeks after the Israeli regime unleashed its brutal killing machine on Gaza in October.

In addition to South Africa, several other countries, including Spain, Mexico, Libya, Turkey, Nicaragua, and Colombia have joined the case, which began public hearings in January.

In May, the top UN court ordered the Tel Aviv regime to halt its invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The 15-judge ICJ panel issued three preliminary orders seeking to rein in the death toll and alleviate humanitarian suffering in the blockaded enclave where at least 44,976 have been killed and some 106,759 more have been injured in the ongoing Israeli invasion.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Gharibabdi said the United States is “completely complicit in and responsible” for the Israeli regime’s crimes.

“The US has not only provided military and intelligence support to the Zionist regime, but also gives political and diplomatic support,” the Iranian diplomat explained.

He emphasized that Israel would definitely not survive without the US support.

Israel is committing crimes in Gaza and other regions due to the US opposition to a ceasefire and its unwavering support for the regime, he pointed out.