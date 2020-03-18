South Africa Expresses Solidarity with Iran amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif and South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor had a telephone conversation on Tuesday evening.

In the conversation, the South African minister expressed solidarity with Iran, and voiced her country’s readiness for cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the battle with COVID-19.

In turn, Foreign Minister Zarif appreciated South Africa’s concern, and emphasized the need to stand against and defy the illegal, unilateral and cruel sanctions that the US has imposed on the Iranian people.