Source: Three issues unresolved in Vienna besides safeguards matters

The unnamed source has told Iran’s Tasnim News Agency that Iran has shown maximum flexibility and the ball is now in the P4+1 group’s court.

He said the West needs to make logical decisions to allow the negotiations in the Austrian capital to bear fruit.

The comments come after certain Western officials and media claimed that the fate of the Vienna talks is tied to the ongoing visit of Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi to Tehran and his discussions with Iranian officials.

The IAEA has said in a statement that Grossi will sit down for talks with Iranian officials to discuss outstanding safeguards issues with a view to addressing them.

Many months of negotiations between Iran and the P4+1 to revive the 2015 nuclear deal seem to be ending with the draft text of an agreement almost complete.

The intensive diplomatic efforts seem to have reached a make or break moment with Iran saying that the West needs to make necessary political decisions.

Iran says all American sanctions imposed against it since May 2018 must be removed in a verifiable manner and that the U.S. must provide guarantees that it will not abandon the deal again.