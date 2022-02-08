Source: Iranian diplomats in Vienna with clear agenda for talks

According to IRNA, the source says the Iranian negotiators will discuss sanctions removal, verification, guarantees and the nuclear issues with the P4+1 in complete coordination with the highest levels of the country’s establishment.

The Iranian team has returned to Vienna after a break to resume the negotiations with parties to the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The talks paused in late January to give the negotiators time for consultations in their capitals because the talks are said to have reached a stage where important political decisions must be made.

Iran and the P4+1 have held eight rounds of talks over the past year. Iran refuses to sit down directly with American diplomats, meaning negotiators from Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia must shuttle between Iranian and American diplomats.

Meanwhile, America’s lead diplomat in Vienna Robert Malley is expected to brief the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on the ongoing diplomacy.

Iran insists that America must remove all sanctions imposed on Tehran after former U.S. president Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned the deal in May 2018 in violation of American commitments. It also says Washington must provide guarantees that it will not leave the deal again.