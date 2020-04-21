Some 61,000 Recover from COVID-19 in Iran

In his daily briefing on Tuesday, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 1,297 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of cases to 84,802.

He said 88 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 5,297.

Jahanpour said 3,357 patients are currently in severe conditions. He also noted that 365,723 coronavirus tests have been taken so far across the country.