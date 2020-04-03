Some 18,000 Iranians Recover from COVID-19

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday 2,715 new cases of coronavirus infections, including 134 new deaths, were confirmed in the country in the past 24 hours.

That brings to 53,183 the total number of infections. The death toll has also increased to 3,294.

According to Jahanpour, 4,035 patients are in severe conditions.

The Iranian official also underlined that up to now over 69 million Iranians have been screened by health centres as part of the national mobilization plan.