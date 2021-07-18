Solar Panels Distributed among Nomads in Southwest Iran

Authorities have distributed solar panels among nomads in the southwestern Iranian province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari.

The panels were handed out to nomads in Dinaran region where families are at least ten kilometres away from the closest power installations and asphalt road.

Under an agreement signed between the Iranian Organization for Nomads’ Affairs and the Ministry of Energy to supply electricity to nomad-populated areas, solar panels were distributed in underprivileged nomadic regions.

The Dinaran region is located in the provincial town of Ardal.