Slovenian PM’s Remarks at MKO Gathering Not EU’s Position, Borrell Tells Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has condemned Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa’s unacceptable participation and imprudent remarks in the MKO terrorist group’s virtual gathering, and called on the European Union to express its position on the issue considering Slovenia’s rotating presidency of the EU.

Zarif made the remarks in a Sunday phone conversation with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.

The European diplomat, in turn, expressed regret over the issue, and stressed that Jansa’s remarks, by no means, reflected the EU’s stance on relations with Iran.

Borrell underscored that the EU’s position is expressed by the chairperson of the European Council at the level of heads of state, and by the EU foreign policy chief at the ministerial level.

He said the Slovenian Prime Minister’s remarks have not at all been made in the EU’s capacity.

Earlier in the day, the Slovenian ambassador to Tehran was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry where he received Tehran’s strong protest over the matter.

The ambassador was told that Iran wants the Slovenian government to give explanation in that regard, and that Tehran will accordingly show the necessary reaction.