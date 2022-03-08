Sixth Covid-19 wave in Iran claims 144 more lives

Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that the total number of fatalities now stands at 138,260.

The ministry also registered over 5,800 new infection cases over the last 24 hours.

The sixth wave of the respiratory disease in Iran was triggered by a highly transmissible strain of the virus known as Omicron.

The country now seems to be moving past the peak of the sixth wave.

Iran is trying to contain the outbreak by encouraging its target population to get their booster shots as soon as possible.

Iran has so far administered nearly 143,500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine with over 55,870,000 fully vaccinated, while the number of booster jabs stands at over 24 million