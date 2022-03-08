Tuesday, March 8, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyHealthcare

Sixth Covid-19 wave in Iran claims 144 more lives

By IFP Editorial Staff
The sixth wave of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has claimed 144 more lives.

Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that the total number of fatalities now stands at 138,260.

The ministry also registered over 5,800 new infection cases over the last 24 hours.

The sixth wave of the respiratory disease in Iran was triggered by a highly transmissible strain of the virus known as Omicron.

The country now seems to be moving past the peak of the sixth wave.

Iran is trying to contain the outbreak by encouraging its target population to get their booster shots as soon as possible.

Iran has so far administered nearly 143,500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine with over 55,870,000 fully vaccinated, while the number of booster jabs stands at over 24 million

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 13

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks