Friday, December 31, 2021
type here...
BusinessEconomyTransportationIFP Exclusive

Situation back to normal at Iran-Turkey border crossing

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
The spokesman for Iran’s Customs Organization says the situation has returned to normal at the Bazargan crossing on Iran’s border with Turkey.

Seyyed Ruhollah Latifi said long queues had been formed at the crossing in the last days of Gregorian year.

He added that the long queues were cleared thanks to diligent efforts by Iranian authorities at the border crossing.

He added that Last night, with the arrival of 650 trucks at the Bazargan customs, the number of trucks queuing there in the last 72 hours reached 2,050, soon things returned to normal.

Latifi also said cooperation of all border organizations, holding several border meetings with Turkish customs officials, round-the-clock measures, full support from Iran’s Foreign Ministry and other regulatory bodies, rapid evacuation of parking lots and internal transit of shipments at the order of the Director General of Customs all helped things return to normal at this border crossing.

Previous articleAdvisor: Haj Qassem won battle of hearts by respecting humans

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks