Single-digit Covid death toll holds in Iran

The daily caseload, however, was 228, showing 24 cases down compared to yesterday. The new cases include 68 hospitalizations.

Iranian authorities consider the single-digit death toll from Covid as an outstanding achievement given that the disease killed as many as 800 people in Iran per day during the peak of its 5th wave a few months ago.

The downward trend in the Coronavirus fatalities and infections has held in the country in recent weeks.

There are no red cities or towns in Iran now. Red zones are areas where people face the highest level of danger from Covid. Meanwhile, 94 cities or towns are blue, with the color showing things have returned to normal in those regions.

The Coronavirus pandemic reached Iran in February 2020. It has so far killed 141,145 people in the country.

But the worst-hit country in this respect is the US where millions have contracted Covid and hundreds of thousands have died of the disease.

The downward trend in Covid deaths and infections in Iran has been attributed to a nationwide vaccination drive that has seen some 90 percent of people having got two doses of the jab.