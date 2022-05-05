Thursday, May 5, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSocietyHealthcare

Single-digit Covid death toll holds in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran
The daily Covid death toll in Iran has not changed compared to Wednesday when it hit its lowest level in over two years. The Thursday figures released by the Iranian Health Ministry showed that 7 people died of the virus in the past 24 hours. The same number of people lost their lives on Wednesday.

The daily caseload, however, was 228, showing 24 cases down compared to yesterday. The new cases include 68 hospitalizations.

Iranian authorities consider the single-digit death toll from Covid as an outstanding achievement given that the disease killed as many as 800 people in Iran per day during the peak of its 5th wave a few months ago.

The downward trend in the Coronavirus fatalities and infections has held in the country in recent weeks.

There are no red cities or towns in Iran now. Red zones are areas where people face the highest level of danger from Covid. Meanwhile, 94 cities or towns are blue, with the color showing things have returned to normal in those regions.

The Coronavirus pandemic reached Iran in February 2020. It has so far killed 141,145 people in the country.

But the worst-hit country in this respect is the US where millions have contracted Covid and hundreds of thousands have died of the disease.

The downward trend in Covid deaths and infections in Iran has been attributed to a nationwide vaccination drive that has seen some 90 percent of people having got two doses of the jab.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks