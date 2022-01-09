Sunday, January 9, 2022
type here...
SocietyIncidentsIFP Exclusive

Shooting kills mayor in southern Iranian city

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
A shooting has killed the mayor of a small town in southern Iran.

The incident happened on Mohamamd Rasullollah Street of the city of Izeh in Khuzestan province.
Farshad Naghdi was the mayor of Dehdaz, a town on the border between Khozestan and Chahar Mahal Bakhtiari Provinces.

Naghdi got shot in the thigh by a gunman and died of severe bleeding. No motive is known for the shooting. Nor are there any further details about the shooting. But a similar incident happened recently in Izeh after a gunman entered a doctor’s office and opened fire on two people including a physician.

Previous articleReport: Saudi Arabia seeks to upgrade depleted air defense
Next articleIranian poet, filmmaker dies of COVID-19 at 47

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks