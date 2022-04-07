Shir berenj (literally translated as milk-rice) is of one the oldest Iranian puddings which is simple, and at the same time nourishing.

Shir berenj, also called the “milk broth”, has a long history in Persian cuisine. was referred to by renowned 9th century Iranian poet Ferdowsi as “Shirba” (literally meaning milk soup).

This tasty pudding is made with milk and rice and is easy to cook. It is mostly served during Iftar (fast-breaking meal at sunset) during the holy month of Ramadan.

An expert in traditional medicine says Shir berenj is a useful food and had better be used with cinnamon for better digestion.

As Shir berenj is made with milk and rice, it is usually used as complementary food for children under two years of age as well as a side dish for adults, says a nutritionist.

Milk, with which Shir berenj is made, contains high-quality protein good for the growth of body tissues, the nutrition expert adds. He says the pudding is recommended for those who fast, especially youngsters. Milk also contains vitamin B2, which expedites metabolism. The pudding is usually served after the main course with sugar, jam, grape syrup or anything which is sweet.

Ingredients For Shir Berenj

Milk: 3 cups or 100gr

3 cups or 100gr Rice: 1 cup or 200gr

1 cup or 200gr Rosewater: Half a cup

Cooking Steps For Shir Berenj

Rinse the rice in water with no salt added and leave it for a few hours. Then remove the water and put the rice in a casserole with two cupfuls of water, or one cupful of water and one cupful of milk. Put the mixture on the oven to be cooked and become a little soft. Then add the remaining milk while the pudding remains on low-temperature heat. Keep stirring the pudding until fully cooked.