Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Shamkhani: No Vienna agreement without US abandoning illusions

Ali Shamkhani
A senior Iranian security official says the US has illusions concerning the Vienna talks warning that an agreement will not materialize if those illusions persist.

“The current US administration has so far maintained [former US President Donald] Trump’s maximum pressure policy against Iran, trying to use empty promises to materialize objectives he failed to achieve by bullying,” Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said in a tweet.

“Without Washington abandoning the current illusions, the path to the Vienna negotiations won’t be smooth.”

The eighth round of the talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal is scheduled to resume in Vienna on Tuesday. Negotiators of Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany are expected to attend the talks. The US, that withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, is indirectly involved in the process of the talks. 

Iran has stressed that it requires the removal of all JCPOA-related sanctions against the country in a verifiable manner and guarantees that the US will not pull out of the deal again, before any agreement can be reached in Vienna.

Shamkhani had earlier also dismissed Washington’s move to reintroduce some waivers for other countries’ nuclear cooperation with Iran, as “not constructive”.

Back then, he said “real economic benefits” that are verifiable by Iran, are pre-requisites for an agreement to take shape.

